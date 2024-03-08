Residents in St. Johns County still at odds after county approved Shore Drive Trail Project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County neighbors are still complaining about a project commissioners approved on Tuesday.

“I think it’s the wrong thing,” said Kim Taylor.

Commissioners approved a new trial for the shore drive area.

Commissioners said the project cost would not exceed 1.8 million dollars, and the county already has a 400,000-dollar grant for it.

Taylor lives on Shore Dr., and still can’t believe the commissioners voted to approve the trail.

“They can come here now. There is a three-mile park that runs along this area, and anybody can walk out there. You can walk your dogs out there, you can play frisbee out there. There is a bench over there they can sit there a have parties,” said Taylor.

County leaders say this three-mile multi-use trail will improve the overall park experience for all St. Johns County residents.

With many people already walking and biking daily here, Taylor doesn’t believe this area needs a trail, but a sidewalk.

“Why don’t they just put a shoulder, or sidewalk alongside the road that would make so much more sense,” said Taylor.

Ingrid Guier also lives in the area, she says this project is a great idea.

“I’m for the trail. I live on Shore Dr., and there are far more walkers, bikers, and dog walkers going by my house than cars. It’s just safer to have a designated area.

Guier is hopeful this project will be best for her community.

“Now it’s done, a been approved, let’s embrace it, and hope that it’s all for the best,” said Guier.

According to county officials, the project for this trail is expected to start as early as a month or two from now and is expected to take around 180 days to be completed.

