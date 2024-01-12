SJCFR says four-car crash on 9B South, one patient transported by Life Flight

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic on 9B South has been at a standstill for the last hour.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded to a four-vehicle crash on the stretch of freeway in St. Johns County at 6:07 p.m., right behind The Pavilion at Durbin Park.

Fire Rescue confirmed that one patient was transported by Life Flight, an air ambulance service. Four others were taken by rescue units to area hospitals. None of the patients’ conditions have been released at this time.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when made available.

