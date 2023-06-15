Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert swings into Jax in August, tickets to go on sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents an all-new national tour coming to Jacksonville on Aug. 27.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite Marvel hero. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism and resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be presented on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Fri., Jun. 9 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets by visiting fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.