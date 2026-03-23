Spring allergies in dogs: What pet parents should know when pollen season arrives

Spring brings a lot of things dogs love: longer walks, open windows, afternoons in the park, and yards full of new smells. For many people, though, the season also means tissues in every pocket and a constant check of the pollen forecast.

What many dog parents don’t realize is that allergy season affects dogs, too — just in a very different way.

Instead of sneezing and watery eyes, dogs tend to show allergies through their skin. That means the first signs are often things like itchy paws, ear infections, or a dog rubbing their face along the carpet. A pup that seemed perfectly comfortable all winter may suddenly start scratching constantly once spring arrives.

Veterinarians say this is extremely common. Environmental allergies — often called atopic dermatitis — are among the most frequent chronic conditions seen in dogs. Research from the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine suggests that roughly 10%–20% of dogs experience environmental allergies at some point in their lives, with pollen, grasses, and mold among the most common triggers.

Because the symptoms don't look the same as human allergies, many pet parents don't immediately recognize what's happening. Below, Spot & Tango outlines what to watch for so seasonal allergies are easier to spot — and manage.

Why Spring Triggers Allergies in Dogs

Like people, dogs have immune systems designed to protect them from harmful substances. But sometimes that system becomes a little overprotective.

When dogs with environmental sensitivities encounter substances like pollen, mold spores, or grass particles, their immune systems can treat those harmless particles as threats. The body responds with inflammation, which shows up as itching, redness, and irritation.

Spring creates the perfect conditions for these reactions.

Trees release pollen first, followed by grasses and weeds as the season progresses. Wind carries those microscopic particles everywhere — through neighborhoods, into parks, and eventually into homes.

Dogs also experience the outdoors differently from humans.

While people mostly inhale pollen, dogs tend to collect allergens through their skin and fur. Running through grass, rolling in the yard, or simply walking along a pollen-covered sidewalk can leave allergens clinging to their paws, belly, and coat.

That’s why many dogs with seasonal allergies develop irritation on the parts of their body that touch the ground most often.

There’s another reason spring allergies can seem to appear suddenly: they often develop over time. Many dogs don’t show symptoms as puppies. Instead, sensitivities gradually build as their immune systems encounter the same allergens year after year.

By the time a dog reaches young adulthood, those exposures can begin triggering noticeable seasonal reactions.

Signs Your Dog Might Have Seasonal Allergies

One of the biggest reasons spring allergies go unnoticed at first is that the symptoms can be subtle.

Dogs rarely sneeze the way people do. Instead, allergies often show up as behavioral changes or skin irritation.

Common signs include frequent scratching, especially around the neck, ears, or belly, and hot spots caused by repeated licking or scratching. Other signs include licking or chewing at the paws, red or irritated skin, recurring ear infections, or head shaking, watery or irritated eyes. Sometimes, allergies can even cause dogs to rub their face against furniture or carpet for relief.

Paw licking is one of the most common early clues. During walks, pollen and grass particles easily collect between a dog’s toes. Once indoors, many dogs try to relieve the irritation by licking their feet — sometimes for long stretches.

Ear infections can also appear during allergy season. Inflammation inside the ear canal can make dogs more susceptible to yeast or bacterial overgrowth.

If these symptoms show up around the same time each year, particularly during peak pollen months, seasonal allergies may be the underlying cause.

Why Allergies Often Appear on the Paws, Ears, and Belly

Allergy symptoms in dogs tend to show up in very specific places.

That’s largely because of how dogs interact with their environment: they run through grass, roll in the yard, sniff along sidewalks and shrubs, and lie down wherever something interesting smells. All of those behaviors bring their skin into contact with pollen, mold spores, and other environmental irritants.

Because of this, allergic reactions often appear in areas where allergens collect most easily:

Paws: Pollen and grass particles get trapped between the toes during walks.

Belly and inner legs: These areas brush against grass and plants.

Ears: Allergic inflammation can disrupt the ear canal and increase the risk of infections.

Skin folds and armpits: Warm, moist areas of the body can become irritated more easily.

Once the itching begins, a frustrating cycle can follow. Scratching and licking damage the skin barrier, which makes infections more likely — and infections often cause even more itching.

That’s why veterinarians usually emphasize early management and prevention, rather than waiting until symptoms become severe.

Simple Ways to Help Reduce Allergy Irritation at Home

While allergies can’t always be eliminated entirely, small habits can make a noticeable difference in how comfortable your dog feels during pollen season.

Wipe paws after walks

Pollen and grass particles often stick between a dog’s toes. A quick wipe with a damp cloth or pet-safe wipe after outdoor time can remove many of those allergens before they irritate the skin.

Bathe more frequently during allergy season

Regular baths help wash away pollen and environmental debris that cling to your dog’s coat. Gentle shampoos formulated for sensitive skin can help soothe irritation while removing allergens.

Wash bedding regularly

Pollen settles on indoor fabrics just as easily as on outdoor surfaces. Washing dog beds, blankets, and favorite sleeping spots weekly during allergy season can help reduce ongoing exposure.

Maintain outdoor areas

Keeping grass trimmed and avoiding heavily overgrown areas can reduce how much pollen your dog encounters during playtime.

Improve indoor air quality

Air purifiers and regularly replacing HVAC filters can help reduce the amount of pollen circulating inside your home — something both pets and people may appreciate.

When It’s Time to Call the Vet

For many dogs, seasonal allergies are manageable with small adjustments at home. But some dogs need additional support.

It’s worth scheduling a veterinary visit if your dog experiences: constant scratching or chewing, inflamed or infected skin, frequent ear infections, open sores or hot spots, hair loss from excessive licking, or swelling around the face or eyes.

Veterinarians have several treatment options available, including antihistamines, anti-inflammatory medications, medicated shampoos, and allergy testing. In some cases, long-term treatments like immunotherapy may be recommended to gradually desensitize the immune system.

The goal isn’t just to stop the itching — it’s to prevent infections and skin damage that can develop when allergies go untreated.

Spring Bee Stings: Another Seasonal Hazard

Pollen isn’t the only thing that arrives in spring. So do bees — and for curious dogs, buzzing insects can be irresistible. Many pups try to chase or snap at bees, which sometimes ends with a painful sting.

Most bee stings cause only mild symptoms, such as sudden yelping, swelling around the muzzle or paw, limping if the sting occurs on the foot, licking or chewing at the area, and redness or mild irritation

If a stinger is still visible, veterinarians often recommend gently scraping it away with a flat object like a credit card. Applying a cool compress can help reduce swelling. Some veterinarians may also recommend antihistamines, though it’s best to consult your vet before giving human medications.

However, more serious reactions can occur in rare cases. Seek veterinary care immediately if your dog develops difficulty breathing, severe swelling around the face or throat, vomiting, or collapse, or widespread hives

Fortunately, most bee encounters end with a startled yelp and a quick recovery.

Can Diet Help Dogs With Seasonal Allergies?

Environmental allergens like pollen are often the primary cause of spring allergies, but overall skin health can influence how strongly dogs react to those irritants.

Healthy skin acts as a protective barrier. When that barrier is compromised — whether from dryness, inflammation, or poor nutrition — allergens may penetrate the skin more easily.

Veterinarians often emphasize nutrients that support skin and coat health, including:

Omega-3 fatty acids , which help reduce inflammation.

, which help reduce inflammation. High-quality protein , which supports skin repair.

, which supports skin repair. Vitamins and antioxidants, which help support immune function.

While nutrition alone won’t eliminate environmental allergies, a thoughtfully balanced diet can help support the skin barrier and overall resilience.

Helping Dogs Enjoy Spring Again

Spring should be one of the best times of the year for dogs. Long walks, sunny afternoons, and backyard playtime are some of the simple joys dogs wait for all winter. But for dogs dealing with seasonal allergies, those same activities can quickly become uncomfortable.

The good news is that once pet parents recognize the signs, most allergy symptoms can be managed.

By watching for early changes, reducing exposure to allergens, and working with a veterinarian when needed, you can help ensure your dog stays comfortable throughout the season. Because spring should be full of wagging tails — not itchy paws.

This story was produced by Spot & Tango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.