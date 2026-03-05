The surprising places where a $100K salary won’t get you a home

When someone earning $100,000 a year isn’t able to buy a home in the U.S. today, where does that leave the rest of us? In 2026, having a six-figure salary doesn’t necessarily mean homeownership is within reach — it all depends on the region’s market.

Home prices have climbed dramatically in many cities across the country throughout the decades. While incomes have risen in some sectors, they haven't kept pace everywhere. According to the median prices by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to entry in today's market.

Research on mortgage rates, limited inventory, and fierce competition shows that in several high-demand cities, a household earning up to $150,000 annually may still struggle to comfortably afford a median-priced house. In this analysis, Property Reach highlights the markets across the country where many people face significant affordability pressure in 2026.

Why a $100K Salary Isn’t Enough in Some Markets

Three key factors specifically make it harder for six-figure households to buy their own home:

High median home prices above $600,000

Low inventory in many neighborhoods, fueling bidding wars

Strong demand from dual-income households and investors

In ultracompetitive markets, high-salary folks may qualify for a mortgage. However, they have a lot of potential, losing out to all-cash buyers or households earning significantly more.

The 12 Least Affordable Markets for Six-Figure Earners

The following markets were evaluated on single-family home prices, estimated income needed to afford a house with their personal mortgage rate, and overall market competition. Below are several cities where earning more than $100,000 annually may not be enough to comfortably purchase a home in 2026.

Portland, OR Reno, NV Fort Lauderdale, FL Washington DC Bridgeport, CT New York, NY Boston, MA Seattle, WA Nassau and Suffolk County, NY Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA

Let’s take a deeper look at some of the markets where even the most resourceful buyers may struggle to close a deal.

A Closer Look at High-Cost, High-Competition Markets

1. Portland, OR — $589,700

Portland’s housing market remains a challenge for high-income buyers, with median home prices well above the national average and strong demand for urbanity driving competition.

Although recent data suggest pricing trends and sales activity have calmed slightly from the pandemic peak, limited inventory makes it harder to find value in homes without stretching the budget.

2. Reno, NV — $616,000

Reno has emerged as one of the pricier housing markets, propelled by strong in-migration and limited supply. While traditionally more affordable than California, Reno’s appeal (including outdoor recreation, no state income tax, and expanding tech sectors) has boosted demand and pushed median prices rapidly upward.

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL — $635,000

Southern Florida cities are hit with a unique mix of high demand and high inventory. This opens up negotiation opportunities, but that doesn’t mean prices decrease.

Median home costs in Fort Lauderdale remain high due to lifestyle demand, tax advantages, and migration trends, making it difficult for well-paid professionals to find affordable options without compromise.

4. Washington DC — $641,600

DC remains a persistent challenge for buyers because of the strong employment in federal and private sectors, high incomes, and limited developed land. Median pricing definitely outpaces national norms, making it more difficult for buyers to find comfortable mortgage commitments without spending a large share of their earnings.

5. Bridgeport, CT — $747,500

Bridgeport had climbed into the ranks of cities with median prices that rival those of larger northeastern cities. Driven by limited availability and rising demand from buyers commuting to NYC and Connecticut employment hubs, home values in this area have outpaced many regional neighbors.

6. New York, NY — $750,200

Greater New York City blends ultrahigh prices with intense competition and complex purchasing processes, including co-op board approvals and high closing costs.

The median price also takes into account neighboring cities such as Jersey City, New Jersey, and White Plains, New York. Continued demand from buyers, both domestically and internationally, keeps average home prices well beyond what many can afford.

7. Boston, MA — $757,600

Boston's strong job market in education, healthcare, and tech attracts high-income earners, but that same demand has pushed median home prices up incredibly. With factors like zoning constraints, for instance, buyers face competitive bidding in many neighborhoods, and affordability remains a major challenge.

8. Seattle, WA — $770,000

In this city with a tech-driven economy and desirable urban living, home prices have elevated despite some slowing in growth. Owning is still more expensive than renting, and rising mortgage payments have outpaced income gains for many high earners.

9. Nassau and Suffolk County, NY — $818,800

These suburban counties on Long Island combine proximity to New York City with high average home prices that reflect both commuter demand and limited supply. While these areas offer lifestyle appeal and space compared to the city, their prices make it one of the most challenging markets for six-figure-salaried buyers to balance.

10. Los Angeles, CA — $939,700

LA continues to be one of the most costly housing markets in the country, with median home prices near or above the top 10, driven by limited supply, strong employment, and long-term demand. Buyers earning six figures often find themselves in bidding wars or priced out of central neighborhoods.

11. San Diego, CA — $994,000

While recent data hints at slight price declines in certain segments, median pricing in San Diego remains above national norms. With its coastal appeal, strong employment sectors, and high quality of life, competition is stiff, and demand is always high.

12. San Francisco, CA — $1,305,000

San Francisco stands among the least affordable housing markets in the country due to persistent demand, limited availability, and a concentration of high-paying tech jobs. But even with strong salaries, buyers often need substantial down payments and face intense competition.

Where Should You Look Instead?

There is still good news. If you are earning six figures, your income still goes far in many parts of the country. Instead of focusing on famous cities, you may find better value in:

Fast-growing southern cities

Midwestern cities with diversified economies

Secondary markets near major job centers

Consider urban places like San Antonio, Columbus, or Pittsburgh—they offer significantly lower average prices that can make you a homeowner sooner than later.

How Six-Figure Earners Can Evaluate the Right Market

Consider these strategies when you’re still feeling priced out in today’s real estate:

Compare price-to-income ratios: Homes should cost no more than three to four times your annual income. In some coastal markets, that ratio ranges from eight to nine. Factor in property taxes and insurance: High-income states often have higher recurring ownership costs, which can reduce affordability. Explore nearby suburbs or secondary cities: Sometimes, moving less than an hour outside a major metro can dramatically lower your purchase price. Make use of a property search tool: Comparing neighborhoods within a city this way can reveal major price differences. A reliable tool enables buyers to examine local trends, amenities, and housing characteristics. Consider long-term growth: Look for markets with economic diversity and steady population growth. These factors can support your home value in the long run.

The truth is that no salary is an inherent guarantee that you’ll face a clear, easy path to owning a home. Today, there are many factors that influence both market demand and availability.

However, extra resources can still offer flexibility. By widening your geographic search and comparing neighborhood-level data, you can still find markets where owning a home makes financial sense.

The key to this is not just money—it’s where you choose to buy.

This story was produced by Property Reach and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.