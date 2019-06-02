$345 million winning lotto ticket sold in North Carolina

HOPE MILLS, N.C. - Someone in North Carolina has a winning Powerball ticket worth $344.6 million.
Officials said the winning ticket was sold at Carlie C's IGA in Hope Mills, North Carolina.
The winning numbers were 6-15-34-45-52 and the Powerball was 8. The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
NC Education Lottery said the winner has two choices for how they can receive their winnings. They can choose an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or they can receive a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.
“This is a life-changing event, and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” Executive Director of the NC Education Lottery Mark Michalko said. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”
Officials said the winner has not come forward but has 180 days to claim their prize.
In addition to the jackpot win, a $3 Power Play ticket was bought at Charlotte Bistro at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the buyer won $100,000.
NC Education Lottery said North Carolina has now had five Powerball jackpot winners and this is the seventh time someone in North Carolina has won either a Powerball or a Mega Millions jackpot.
This is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket.
