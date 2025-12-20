5 people, including a teenager, shot during a party in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, are recovering from gunshot wounds.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victims were shot at a party at an Airbnb on the 1200 block of Arlingwood Avenue.

Two groups of people got into an argument, and a man, who has not yet been identified, opened fire.

Two women in their early 20s were hit in the thigh and arm. Two men in their early 20s were hit in the legs, and the 16-year-old was hit in the back.

All five victims were taken to a hospital, and all are expected to survive.

JSO was called to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday. Several people have been detained for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

You can also email information to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

