Brunswick man found traveling in trunk of car facing murder charge in stabbing death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man is in the Glynn County jail facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of a man Monday. John Thomas Howard, 28, is accused of stabbing Ronald Carswell, 57, to death in the 2000 block of Gloucester Street, Brunswick police said.

Officers were called to that location at about 4:46 p.m. Monday in response to a reported stabbing. Officers arrived to find Carswell suffering from a stab wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There was a manhunt for Howard following the stabbing that included Brunswick and Kingsland police departments and Camden and Glynn County sheriff’s offices.

Howard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in Camden County, a Brunswick police news release states.

“At the time of the arrest, Howard was traveling in the trunk of a vehicle driven by Regina Alvin, 49 of Killeen, Texas,” the news release states.

Howard is facing charges of felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, the news release states. Alvin was also arrested. She’s facing charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive, the news release states.

