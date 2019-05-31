‘Twilight' star Robert Pattinson officially cast to play Batman

From Hogwarts to Forks to Gotham City -- actor Robert Pattinson has officially been cast to be the next Batman.
The “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” actor will slip on the iconic cowl for the June 25, 2021, release of “The Batman,” Variety reported.
The film will start pre-production this summer, but there’s no word when filming will begin.
It will be produced by Matt Reeves, who is known for the latest “Planet of the Apes” sequels. He took the directorial helm from Ben Affleck who also played the Dark Knight in “Justice League” and “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Variety reported.
While many know Pattinson from either the “Twilight” series or his role as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” he will be seen in “The Lighthouse” which premiered at Cannes, and will appear in next year’s “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan.
