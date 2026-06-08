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12 shot at Ohio festival, search for suspects continues

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ohio Shooting Toledo police investigates a shooting that left 12 people injured at the Old West End Festival at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP) (THE BLADE/REBECCA BENSON/THE BLADE/REBECCA BENSON/The Bla)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least 12 people were shot during a festival in Ohio; the alleged gunmen have not yet been captured.

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The shooting occurred in the historic district in Toledo, Ohio, during the Old West End Festival on Saturday, around 5:37 p.m. local time.

The victims are between the ages of 14 and 61 years old, but most were in their 20s and all were listed in stable condition on Sunday, the Toledo Police Department said, according to The Associated Press.

CNN said that as the shots rang out, people took cover between golf carts and food trucks.

Police believe that two people were shooting at each other. They are following leads, but no arrests have been made, CNN reported. The department, however, said they are making progress, WTVG reported.

The second day of the two-day event was canceled.

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