2 children killed after Amish buggy hit by pickup truck

ALEXANDRIA, New York — A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old died after a crash involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that the 1-year-old child died at the scene and the 3-year-old was transported to the hospital, WWNY reported. The 3-year-old later died from their injuries.

Two adults and two other children that were inside the buggy were also transported to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

The pickup truck was driven by Charlene Kring, 26, according to a news release obtained by The Associated Press. The pickup truck crashed into a buggy just after 2 p.m. Wednesday that was heading in the same direction on a county route by the border of Canada.

An officer when they arrived at the scene found the two adults and four children in the buggy, according to the AP. They were reportedly in need of “serious medical attention.”

Kring was not injured in the crash, the AP reported.

The victims names have not been released. It is unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, members of the Watertown Police Department’s accident reconstruction team, Plessis and Alexandria Bay fire departments, Alexandria Bay Ambulance, Evans Mills Ambulance, TIERS Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and the town of Alexandria highway department, according to WWNY.