2023 ESPY Awards: Here is the list of winners

LOS ANGELES — The best athletes in the world were honored Wednesday during the 2023 ESPY Awards.
The annual awards show, nicknamed the “ESPYs,” revisited last year’s top performances and paid tribute to the top athletes in sports.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the best male athlete and best NFL player, while Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was selected as the best female athlete.
Mahomes’ Chiefs also won the best team award.
The show also supports ESPN’s commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano, the former North Carolina State University basketball coach.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave an emotional speech as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life when he suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills’ training staff was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills ❤️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/IThNKmREyC— ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023
Buffalo’s head trainer, Nate Breske, encouraged people to learn CPR adding how thrilled he was that Hamlin was onstage.
“Thank you for staying alive brother,” Breske said.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who overcame stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was presented with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and former U.S. women’s national soccer team forward Lauren Holiday were awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was given to the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
"None of its worth it if we don't use it to empower those around us to make this world a better place for all that live in it."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023
Lauren Holiday with a powerful message to all athletes at the #ESPYS 👏 pic.twitter.com/iENa85euKk
LeBron James won the Best Record-Breaking Performance and said he would return for another season, squashing retirement rumors that have swirled around the Lakers star since Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."— ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023
Go off, Bron 😂 pic.twitter.com/4X1Fqs0PqX
Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Lionel Messi, Argentina
Another trophy for the Super Bowl MVP 🌟— ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023
Patrick Mahomes wins the Best Athlete in Men's Sports 💪 pic.twitter.com/3soLlpsYlU
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports
- Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
- Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
- Iga Świątek, Tennis
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Mikaela Shiffrin wins the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fol7NhNXG8— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023
Best Breakthrough Athlete
- Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
Angel Reese wins the ESPY for the Best Breakthrough Athlete 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wzh04F1yy9— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023
Best Record-Breaking Performance
- LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record.
- Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.
- Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win.
- Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season.
The Scoring King 👑@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2023
Best Championship Performance
- Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout.
- Max Verstappen winning the Mexican Grand Prix.
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP.
- Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden-death playoff.
The ESPY for Best Championship Performance goes to Lionel Messi 👏 pic.twitter.com/JxxpKKEZ1y— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023
Best Comeback Athlete
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Jon Jones, UFC
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets/Houston Astros
The comeback that led to a championship 🏆— ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023
Jamal Murray wins the ESPY for Best Comeback Player! pic.twitter.com/woI3660mug
Best Play
- Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL
- Michael Block Hole-in-One! Golf
- Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA
- Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA
The ESPY for Best Play goes to Justin Jefferson 😤 pic.twitter.com/RkSmRJ8yMQ— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2023
Best Team
- Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
- Denver Nuggets, NBA
- Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
- Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
- LSU Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball
- Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
- Vegas Golden Knights, NHL
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports
- Caleb Williams, USC Football
- Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball
- Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer
- Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
- Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
- Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics
Best Athlete With A Disability
- Zach Miller, Snowboarding
- Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team
- Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing
- Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing
Best NFL Player
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Best MLB Player
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Zach Miller, Snowboarding
- Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Best NHL Player
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
- David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins
- Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Best NBA Player
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Best WNBA Player
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)
- Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)
Best Driver
- Max Verstappen, F1
- Brittany Force, NHRA
- Kyle Larson, NASCAR
- Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
Best UFC Fighter
- Jon Jones
- Leon Edwards
- Islam Makhachev
- Amanda Nunes
Best Boxer
- Claressa Shields
- Gervonta Davis
- Devin Haney
- Shakur Stevenson
Best Soccer Player
- Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG
- Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona
- Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City
- Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns
Best Golfer
- Scottie Scheffler
- Wyndham Clark
- Nelly Korda
- Jon Rahm
Best Tennis Player
- Novak Djokovic
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Iga Świątek