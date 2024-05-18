Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator, dead at 58

Alice Stewart, a political commentator for CNN who worked for several Republican presidential campaigns, has died, the cable news outlet reported on Saturday. She was 58.

>> Read more trending news

Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood. Police said no foul play was suspected and believe that Stewart suffered a medical emergency.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, said in an email to staff on Saturday. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart was born on March 11, 1966, in Atlanta. She attended the University of Georgia . where she graduated with a degree in broadcast news and political science, according to the Harvard International Review.

A stunning loss for the CNN family: Political commentator @AliceStewartDC has died https://t.co/QNl5w9xYg7 pic.twitter.com/9qaC9FEz50 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 18, 2024

Stewart began her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before becoming a news anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas, CNN reported, citing the Harvard International Review. She served as the communications director for then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office before assuming a similar role for his presidential run in 2008, according to the cable news outlet.

Stewart served as the communications director in 2012 for the presidential campaigns of former Minnesota Rep. Michelle Bachmann and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, CNN reported.

Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful. We are all gutted. https://t.co/07iMO30HWP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 18, 2024

She later was the communications director for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, according to the news outlet.

Stewart was also an occasional host on SiriusXM radio on the POTUS Channel.

She was hired by CNN as a political commentator before the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported.

Just devastating news about our colleague Alice Stewart. She will always be remembered by her kindness above all. https://t.co/Y0WtT3WDD1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2024

Stewart was a frequent contributor on CNN, with her last appearance occurring on Friday on the network’s evening program, “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

She also served on the senior advisory committee at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, CNN reported. She was also a fellow at the school.

© Cox Media Group