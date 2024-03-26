Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship; video

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

>> Read more trending news

It was not clear how many people were driving on the 1.6-mile steel bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.

“The entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River,” said Kevin Cartwright, the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Cartwright said.

Volunteer firefighters from Harford County, which is northeast of the area where the bridge was located, tweeted that they are “assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.” A swift water team and a special operations team are among those assisting, The Post reported.

Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class, said the 948-foot cargo ship Dali struck the bridge at approximately 1:20 a.m. In a video from the incident, black smoke can be seen from the vessel, The Baltimore Sun reported.

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the crash visibility was at about 10 miles.

Wow, devastating. Major bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after cargo ship hit it. pic.twitter.com/WQUJeIskTw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2024

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

According to Reuters, the registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. and is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a ship struck it early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the water https://t.co/4DSicCuyLw pic.twitter.com/FqMkHMil0I — Bloomberg (@business) March 26, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group