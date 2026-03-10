Best of both worlds: See Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana for the first time in a decade

For the first time in decades, Hanna Montana is back. Miley Cyrus has donned the blonde wig and is letting her alter ego take over.

The first trailer for the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” was released on Tuesday.

Cyrus shared the short video on social media.

Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20 pic.twitter.com/u0CkpF4bTJ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2026

For some, while the years may have passed, it feels like it was yesterday.

One user responded to Cyrus’ post, “hannah montana premiered 20 years ago and an entire generation just felt their knees creak reading that. miley went from disney channel to wrecking ball to flowers to grammy winner and somehow the show still feels like it was yesterday. time is undefeated.”

The special will air on March 24, 20 years down to the day that the show premiered on the Disney Channel, Variety reported.

“‘Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a statement, according to People magazine.

It promises to broadcast never-before-seen footage, a recreation of the show’s set and “familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight,” Disney said, according to Variety.

