BET Awards: Patti LaBelle will perform tribute to Tina Turner

LOS ANGELES — Singer Patti LaBelle will honor the late Tina Turner with a performance during Sunday’s BET Awards 2023 show in Los Angeles.

LaBelle, 79, will take the stage at the Microsoft Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT that will capture “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy in a performance that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary,” BET said in a news release.

Turner, 83, died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24. A spokesperson for the legendary singer said Turner died peacefully after a long illness

Turner, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 1991 with her ex-husband, the late Ike Turner, and as a solo performer in 2021.

“Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” LaBelle told Rolling Stone. “She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

Sunday’s BET Awards show will also honor several entertainers, according to the news release.

Busta Rhymes will receive the lifetime achievement award, with Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and “more surprise guests” will take the stage to celebrates Rhymes’ 30-year music career.

Past lifetime achievement award recipients have included Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition, according to CNN.

Drake leads this year’s list of nominations with seven, according to the BET news release.

Performers during Sunday’s show will include Doechii, GloRilla, Coco Jones, and Lil Uzi Vert, Rolling Stone reported. The event will also feature a tribute to the 50 years of hip-hop with performances from 69 Boyz, E-40, Remy Ma, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, Tyga, Trina, and the Ying Yang Twins.

“From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” Connie Orlando, a BET executive, told the magazine. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture.”

