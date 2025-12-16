Brown University shooting: Search for gunman continues; who are the victims?

Authorities are still looking for the person who they say opened fire at an engineering building on the campus of Brown University, killing two and wounding nine others.

The shooting happened in an auditorium-type classroom where a study group was meeting to prepare for finals, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged gunman.

Police had taken into a custody a person of interest but released them once they said the evidence took them down another path, the AP reported.

Now, Providence police chief, Col. Oscar Perez, said during a news conference, " We’re asking for the public’s assistance."

Law enforcement was seen going door-to-door looking for video of the suspect whose face was covered during the attack.

They released three new videos showing him wearing a mask and a two-tone jacket about two hours before the shooting occurred, the AP reported.

Brown University shooting FBI poster (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI described the man as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said on Sunday there were not a lot of security cameras where the attack happened, but on Monday said that investigators were “making steady progress.”

As for having to release the person of interest, Neronha said the FBI “got over their skis” announcing that they had someone in custody, CNN reported.

“You don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver. Sure, evidence is going to point to a particular person, and it did here, but … when that testing goes out and comes back and it’s not the person, then you move on,” he explained to CNN.

Who are the victims?

The two students killed in the attack have been identified.

Ella Cook was a sophomore at the Ivy League university and was killed. She was 19 and the vice president of Brown’s Republican Club who hailed from Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Friday at sunset. She wrote on X, “As all of Alabama wraps our arms around Ella’s family in prayer, I also join in mourning her loss.”

I have directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Friday, December 19, 2025, in memory of Ella Cook of Mountain Brook.



As all of Alabama wraps our arms around Ella’s family in prayer, I also join in mourning her loss. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/Gb4KyclXTM — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) December 15, 2025

The other victim was identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov from Virginia. His family had immigrated from Uzbekistan. He was 18 and a biochemistry and neuroscience major who was helping a friend study for an economics final when the shooting happened, the was reported.

His sister said he wanted to be a neuroscientist since the age of 7 after having a neurological condition that needed surgery. She said he wanted to help others who were like himself, the AP reported.

Nine others were wounded. One was in critical condition and seven were in critical but stable condition. One person was released. None had seen their condition worsen, Mayor Brett Smiley said on Monday.

One of those with critical wounds was identified as Kendall Turner, who had graduated from Durham Academy in North Carolina, the AP reported.

Another was Spencer Yang, 18, from New York City. He told The New York Times he was shot in the leg and hoped to be discharged within days.

