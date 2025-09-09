Bruce Springsteen, Courteney Cox reunite decades after ‘Dancing in the Dark’ video

It’s been more than 40 years since a wide-eyed brunette joined the stage with The Boss.

But Bruce Springsteen and Courteney Cox reunited recently during the U.S. Open men’s singles final.

Entertainment Weekly said it was “a brief, but sweet moment,” and it was caught on camera.

The “Today” show jokingly called her “a former stage-crashing friend.”

It happened during the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Cox came up to Springsteen, hugging the iconic singer.

They spoke briefly with Springsteen, introducing his daughter to Cox.

As quickly as it happened, Cox then went to her own seat to watch the match.

Entertainment Weekly said Cox, 61, was only 20 when she answered a casting call to dance with Springsteen.

The video was shot on the opening night of the “Born in the U.S.A.” tour stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1984. At the end of the video, Springsteen, who thought she was a preselected concertgoer, invited her to dance at the end of the “Dancing in the Dark” video.

He later found out she was a professional actress, with only one credit to her name on “As the World Turns.”

After her on-stage dance, she had roles in “Masters of the Universe,’ ”Family Ties," and eventually the show that made her a household name, “Friends,” according to IMDB.

Cox said in 2017 she hoped she wasn’t the one picked to dance.

“Someone said, ‘Okay, so Bruce is going to pick one of you out of the audience,’ and I was like, no. I did not want to be the one to go,” she shared on "The Off Camera Show with Sam Jones.“ “I don’t want to dance for 30,000 people! It was a full concert and we did the song twice, back to back.”

In 2024, she recreated the dance for a video for TikTok.

