Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, dead at 57

Bryan Randall, the longtime boyfriend of Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS, his family said. He was 57.

>> Read more trending news

Randall’s family confirmed the model-turned-photographer’s death to People in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” Randall’s family stated. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Private 3-Year Battle with ALS pic.twitter.com/khdvxP9JRY — People (@people) August 7, 2023

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

According to the ALS Association website, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Bullock, 59, was first linked to Randall in January 2015, shortly after the actress, who won an best actress Oscar for her role in 2009′s “The Blind Side,” hired him to photograph her son Louis’ fifth birthday party, “Today” reported.

A source told E! News that Bryan had “officially moved in” with Bullock after she adopted her second child, daughter Laila.

Bullock addressed the topic of marriage during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children -- three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.

“I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group