Buc-ee’s new location: Where are the newest stores in the chain set to open?

Buc-ee’s has announced it will break ground on its new location in Brunswick, Georgia, this month, according to WSBTV.

The groundbreaking for the Texas-based mega-convenience store is set for Jan. 29 at 7156 Hwy 99 off Interstate 95 in Brunswick, Georgia.

“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s told WSB. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”

The 74,000-square-foot store will feature 120 fuel pumps and will bring 200 full-time jobs to the area, according to the company.

The Brunswick location will be the third in Georgia along with locations in Calhoun and Fort Valley.

The popular convenience store chain has announced many new stores will open across the country, and now they have put some dates on those store openings.

The new stores with opening dates include:

· Springfield, Missouri: 2024

· Johnstown, Colorado: 2024

· Hillsboro, Texas: 2024

· Smiths Grove, Kentucky: 2024

· Boerne, Texas: 2025

As Buc-ee’s continues to expand across the country, government officials in various states are sharing news that the chain has plans to build in their area. While the chain has not confirmed these locations, local and state officials have shared that Buc-ee’s has expressed interest in building in certain locations. They include:

· New Kent County, Virginia: According to a Facebook post by the New Kent County Economic Development Department, Buc-ee’s has submitted a proposal to build a store that is scheduled to open in 2027.

· DeForest, Wisconsin: The company plans to open a new location in DeForest, according to multiple media reports that cited a proposal that went before the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission in February.

· Ocala, Florida: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that a Buc-ee’s store is set to be built in Ocala and will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, 120 fueling stations and a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

· Huber Heights, Ohio: The mayor of Huber Heights announced in August that a store is coming to his town.

· Fort Pierce, Florida: Plans have been submitted for consideration of a location on Florida’s Treasure Coast near Fort Pierce, according to county officials.

· Reader’s Digest has listed an Anderson, South Carolina location that is set to open in 2026.

Other Buc-ee’s locations that have either opened this year or are set to open soon according to Convenience Store Products, include:

1. Auburn, Alabama: The Auburn location will be the fourth in Alabama, according to Buc-ee’s.

2. Sevierville, Tennessee: The Sevierville store is close to Dollywood theme park.

3. Harrison County, Mississippi: The store will be the first Buc-ee’s in Mississippi.

