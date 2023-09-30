‘The Challenge’ competitor Wes Bergmann, wife Amanda Hornick welcome first child

Wes Bergmann’s latest challenge is a universal one -- excelling as a father.
Bergmann, 39, a longtime contestant on “The Challenge” reality television show, announced that he and his wife, Amanda Hornick, welcomed a daughter on Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported.
“Well, well, well -- my name is Lucy Jean!” Bergmann wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the couiple’s first child. “All my girls are healthy and I’m beaming.”
Bergmann included a photograph of Lucy Jean Bergmann and Hornick in his post.
Well, well, well - my name is Lucy Jean!— Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) September 29, 2023
DOB: 9/28
Weight: 7lb 11oz
Height: 50th percentile
IQ: 99th percentile
All my girls are healthy and I’m beaming 😁 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/uOZtkVGIlu
Bergmann and Hornick were married in 2018, People reported.
Bergmann got his start on reality television in “The Real World: Austin,” according to Entertainment Weekly. He also won three seasons of “The Challenge: The Duel,” “Rivals II” and “All Stars 3,” the entertainment news website reported.
He was also a finalist in five other seasons and was recently eliminated from “The Challenge: USA 2.”
Bergmann and Hornick announced the impending birth of their first baby together on their Instagram accounts in April, People reported.
©2023 Cox Media Group