Metronade, influencer known for comedy skit videos in NYC, dies after ‘tragic accident’

Roger Elliot Moore — an Instagram content creator known online as “Metronade” — died on May 11, People reported. He was 23.

A spokesperson for New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the magazine that Moore died from “blunt force trauma.” His death was ruled an accident, officials said.

Moore’s Instagram account shared the news of his death in a post on May 15. The post stated that the influencer “passed away (May 11) after a tragic accident.”

Moore graduated from Syracuse University in 2024 with a degree in film from the College of Visual and Performing Arts, according to The Daily Orange, the school’s newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Moore had approximately 1.2 million followers on TikTok, 600,000 on Instagram and 180,000 on YouTube.

Moore is credited with being “a blueprint for the modern-day creator” and a “driving force” for the founding of Syracuse’s Center for the Creator Economy, according to a post on the center’s Instagram account.

Moore was also known for sharing comedic skit-based videos in New York City, People reported.

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