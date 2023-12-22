Christmas 2023: What restaurants are open on Christmas?

Does the thought of trying to juggle cooking a Christmas meal make you break out into hives? Are you looking for a snack to hold you over until the big meal? Several restaurants have got your back.
Many chain restaurants will be open for hungry patrons this Christmas Day. Some even have special menus and deals.
Here are some of the places slated to be open on Dec. 25:
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be open or honoring the listed deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm hours and discounts before you go.)
- Applebee’s: Restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, though hours might be reduced, according to U.S. News and World Report.
- Benihana: Restaurant locations will be open on Christmas Day, though hours vary by location.
- Boston Market: The chain is offering a “quintessential holiday meal” of its boneless honey-glazed ham, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.
- Buca di Beppo: Most locations are open on Christmas Day, according to the company.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: The chain told Axios that some locations will be open on Christmas Day.
- Chart House: The restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu at many of its locations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Chevys Fresh Mex: Some Chevys restaurants will be open on Christmas Day and offering brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Denny’s: The 24-hour diner-style chain is open for Christmas.
- Domino’s Pizza: Some locations are open on Christmas Day.
- Dunkin’: Many locations will be open, although a company spokesperson told CountryLiving.com that people should check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to check if their local store is among them.
- Huddle House: Most locations will be open on Christmas.
- IHOP: Locations will be open Christmas Day, though a spokesperson told FOX Television Stations that people should check with their local restaurants for hours.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: Some restaurants will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day. The chain is also offering a roasted turkey dinner for the occasion.
- McDonald’s: A company rep confirmed to The Pioneer Woman that most McDonald’s restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: Locations will be open on Christmas Day and offer special holiday menus.
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Restaurants will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Starbucks: Select locations of Starbucks will be open on Christmas Day, though hours vary by location. To see specific hours, find your local store online.
- Village Inn: Restaurants will be open on Christmas with limited hours. To see when your local Village Inn will be open, check online.
- Waffle House: The restaurant chain is always open — including on Christmas.
- Wendy’s: Some locations will be open on Christmas Day. Check online to find the most up-to-date information for your local Wendy’s.