Cocaine found in child’s lunch bag at daycare, mother and boyfriend charged

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend in Pennsylvania are facing charges after police said their child’s lunch bag contained cocaine at daycare.

Carroll Township Police were called to the York County daycare on May 28 after a staff member discovered a small, clear bag containing white powder inside the child’s lunch bag, WHP reported. The bag was found in the side pocket of the lunch bag.

The child was under 2, police said.

The bag was taken to the police station, where it tested positive for cocaine, court documents said.

Police had a search warrant for the toddler’s home, where they said they found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and packing materials.

They also found four young children inside the home at the time, according to WGAL.

Officers spoke to a worker in the trailer park where the couple lived, who said there were “many complaints” about drug deals happening at a home in the park, adding that they had seen a lot of people coming and going from the home at different times of the day, WHP reported.

Police charged Emily Arter and her boyfriend, Joel Rodriguez-Melendez, with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture, endangering the welfare of children, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, WGAL reported.

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