Fortnite players can get portion of $126M refund for unwanted charges

The Federal Trade Commission is issuing refunds for players of the video game Fortnite totaling more than $126 million.

The refunds are for charges for unwanted purchases made while playing the game, the FTC said.

The agency is also reopening the process for gamers or their parents to file claims under the 2023 settlement with Epic Games.

The FTC said Epic Games used deceptive means to trick players into making unwanted purchases. The company agreed to settle for $245 million.

If you have not filed a claim but believe you are entitled to part of the settlement, you have until July 9 to submit a claim. Click here for more information.

The first refunds were sent in December. More than 629,340 payments were sent, totaling more than $72 million.

The latest refunds were sent this week via check or PayPal to those who filed a claim. More than 969,170 payments were issued this time, the FTC said.

The total amount of payments so far is almost $200 million.

If you have questions about your refund, you can call 833-915-0880 or reach Rust Consulting, Inc., which is managing the process, by email.

