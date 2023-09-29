Girl Scout cookies price goes up in some markets; others already charging $6/box

The price you pay for Thin Mints or Samoas may be higher this Girl Scout cookie sale season.

CNN reported that some Girl Scout Chapters are raising the price of a box of cookies to $6. Most areas charged $5 a box.

The Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Council told members, “In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00,” adding, “we expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months,” CNN reported.

The organization cited inflation and higher prices for both the Girl Scouts and the Little Brownie Bakers, suppliers of the cookies.

Keep in mind that some variations were already priced at $6 and some councils had already raised the price across the board.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington and the Girl Scouts of Louisiana-Pines to the Gulf all had higher prices in recent years.

The Louisiana-Pines to the Gulf announced prices went up from $4 a box to $5 for standard cookies and $6 for S’mores and Toffee-tastic varieties in that area in 2022.

Girl Scouts of the USA told CNN that each council sets local prices, but added that the price of cookies has remained steady for several years. The last price increase at most councils was from $4 to $5 in 2014 and 2015.

If you want to get cookies, sales should begin early next year, typically running from January to April. To find out when sales start and where you can buy them, visit the Girl Scouts of the USA website.