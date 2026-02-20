Hollywood remembers Eric Dane

Hours after news broke that “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Eric Dane succumbed to ALS, or Lou Geherg’s disease, fellow actors remembered the man who brought Dr. Mark Sloan, or McSteamy, to life.

His “Grey’s” co-star, Patrick Dempsey, shared details about Dane’s final days.

“I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak.

“He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly,” Dempsey said during an interview on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.”

Dempsey called Dane the “funniest man” and “such a joy to work with,” Page Six reported.

“I just want to remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it,” Dempsey said, adding that they “got along instantly.”

Their co-star, Kevin McKidd, wrote on Instagram stories, “Rest in Peace Buddy,” E! Online reported.

Alyssa Milano, who starred in “Charmed” and played his love interest on the show, wrote on Instagram, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective.”

Ashton Kutcher, who was in “Valentine’s Day” with Dane, wrote on X, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 20, 2026

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson told Variety in a statement, “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Nina Dobrev said on Instagram stories, “He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family,” Deadline reported.

Frank Grillo wrote, “My heart is broken. We lost a good man @realericdane who i had the pleasure of sharing the screen with. We became pals and laughed often. My prayers go out to his beautiful family 🙏💔 see you on the other side brother.”

0 of 27 Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: Lara Flynn Boyle and Eric Dane are seen on June 12, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Remembering Eric Dane 2004: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane during Chrysalis Third Annual Butterfly Ball Will Raise Money to Help Economically Disadvantaged and Homeless Find Jobs at Private House in Bel Air, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 19: Actor Eric Dane arrives at Esquire Magazine's opening night celebration to benefit "The Art of Elysium" at Esquire House 360 Degrees on October 19, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Actor Esai Morales, actress Rebecca Gayheart and actor Eric Dane attend the Fox Fall Eco-Casino Party at Boulevard3 on October 23, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 04: Actor John Stamos (L) and actor Eric Dane arrive at the premiere of A&E original film "Wedding Wars" at the ArcLight Theater December 4, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Actors Eric Dane (L) and Patrick Dempsey pose during the 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images for PCA) (Vince Bucci) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Actors Eric Dane (L) and Patrick Dempsey, winners of the "Ensemble In A Drama Series" award for "Grey's Anatomy" pose in the press room during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane NEW YORK - MAY 15: Actress Rebecca Gayheart (L) and husband, actor Eric Dane attend the ABC Upfront presentation at Lincoln Center on May 15, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Rebecca Gayheart (L) and husband actor Eric Dane arrive at the 11th Annual Entertainment Tonight Party Sponsored By People at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Eric Dane arrives at the 11th Annual Entertainment Tonight Party Sponsored By People at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane WASHINGTON - APRIL 26: Actor Eric Dane arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images) (Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Actress Jennifer Aniston, actors Owen Wilson, and Eric Dane arrive at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Marley & Me" held at the Mann Village Theater on December 11, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: Georgia Dane, actress Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane, and actor Eric Dane attend Disney Live! Mickey's Music Festival at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Disney Live!) (Michael Loccisano) Remembering Eric Dane NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane attend the 2013 CAA Upfronts Party on May 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for CAA) (Bryan Bedder) Remembering Eric Dane MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 08: Eric Dane attends a party to celebrate the 5th anniversary of TV channel TNT Serie at Kesselhalle on May 8, 2014 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Mathis Wienand/Getty Images for Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland) (Mathis Wienand) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actors Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane attend the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Eric Dane and Shaquille O'Neal attend the Turner Upfront 2015 at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Turner) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Turner) Remembering Eric Dane FONTANA, CA - MARCH 20: Actor and Grand Marshall of the Auto Club 400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Event Weekend Eric Dane gives a thumbs up at the Auto Club Speedway on March 20, 2016 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: (L-R) Actors Dominic Cooper, Eric Dane and Corey Hawkins attend the Entertainment Weekly: Brave New Warriors event during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Eric Dane attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Remembering Eric Dane DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 12: Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation) (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syn) Remembering Eric Dane LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Eric Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

