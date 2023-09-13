‘I suck at playing Simon Says’: Corey Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ explains DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS — Corey Harrison, a personality on the reality television show “Pawn Stars,” is accused of driving under the influence in Las Vegas last week, authorities said.

According to documents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Harrison, 40, was pulled over by a Las Vegas motorcycle on Sept. 8 after he flew back from Minneapolis, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Las Vegas native was returning from the airport in a 2020 Ford F-250 after filming for the “Pawn Stars Do America” series in Minnesota, according to the newspaper.

Corey Harrison carried “the odor of alcohol” and had “blood-shot, droopy eyes” during his arrest for DUI last Thursday night in downtown Las Vegas.https://t.co/R9ItiJ4ovU — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) September 12, 2023

The officer activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop at 2:14 a.m. PDT and said he had to use his public address system to pull Harrison over because he was “slow to stop,” KLAS-TV reported.

According to the police report, the officer said that Harrison’s eyes were bloodshot, “watery” and “droopy” and he had a “blank stare,” KNTV reported.

The officer performed a field sobriety test before taking Harrison into custody, according to the television station.

Harrison told the Review-Journal that he failed the test because “I suck at playing Simon Says.”

“You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me,” Harrison told the newspaper in a telephone interview. “It’s, stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line. I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what.”

Harrison has never been arrested for DUI, according to the newspaper. His most recent case in Las Vegas was for possession of drug paraphernalia in 2006, which occurred three years before the premiere of “Pawn Stars.”

According to the police report, Harrison said he should “probably ask for his lawyer,” when he was asked to provide a blood or breath sample, KLAS reported.

Police took a blood sample from Harrison after the breathalyzer machine at the Las Vegas city jail did not work properly, according to the television station.

Harrison was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and released eight hours later, the Review-Journal reported. He said his license was not suspended.

Harrison has appeared in 464 episodes of “Pawn Stars” since the show debuted in 2009, according to IMDb.com. He said he is planning to hire an attorney in Las Vegas to handle his case and wants to keep the matter in a “legal context,” according to the newspaper.

“I’m not going to say, “(Screw) Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal!” Harrison told the Review-Journal. “I’m not trying to be that guy. But I’m the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back.”

