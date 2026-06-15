Aldon Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at 36

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Aldon Smith, a defensive end who played six seasons in the NFL, including four with the San Francisco 49ers, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 36.

No cause of death was given for Smith, who was the 49ers’ first-round pick (and seventh overall) out of Missouri in the 2011 NFL draft. He also played one season each with the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers said in a statement. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

The 49ers mourn the passing of former LB Aldon Smith.



📰 https://t.co/gVxEEdWtLp pic.twitter.com/UfAJmyI5Rp — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 13, 2026

Smith made an immediate impact with the 49ers during his first season. He collected a team-high 14 sacks, the second-most by a rookie in NFL history, KPIX reported.

The following season, he was an All-Pro selection as he had a franchise record 19.5 sacks, according to the television station.

Smith also forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass while starting all 16 regular-season games as he helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl XLVII.

But Smith’s career was derailed by several off-the-field incidents that included 10 arrests over nine seasons, ESPN reported.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Miami in 2012 and again the following year in San Jose, California, according to the sports news outlet.

Smith was also arrested on three felony charges of possessing illegal assault weapons in October 2013, ESPN reported.

Mizzou Football is deeply saddened by the passing of Tiger Legend Aldon Smith. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/Q50zBQ9QXI — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 14, 2026

Smith was plagued by injuries during his last two seasons with San Francisco and his only season with the Raiders, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Several suspensions for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies kept him off the field from 2016 to 2019, according to the newspaper.

When he returned to action in 2020 with Dallas, Smith recorded five sacks.

Smith attempted a comeback in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks but was arrested on a second-degree battery charge in Louisiana shortly after signing with the team, ESPN reported. He was released during summer training camp.

At Missouri, Smith had 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for losses and forced a fumble during the 2009 season, according to Sports-Reference.com. He added four sacks the following season and returned one interception for 58 yards.

In 2024, Smith began a project called “I.M. Loading” (the I.M. stood for “intelligent movement”), ESPN reported. His goal was to help mentor players who faced challenges similar to his own, according to the sports news outlet.

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