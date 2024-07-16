‘I will always be the court jester’: Richard Simmons gave interview two days before death

Richard Simmons who was an icon of the 80s and 90s with his popular workout programs died on Saturday. But two days before his passing, he spoke with People magazine, reflecting on his life as he was about to turn 76.

The interview was conducted by phone, but it was a rare talk, his first since he stepped away from the spotlight in 2014.

Simmons explained that he was “here at home” and that “I get up every day and help people. Because my work is very serious.”

His disappearance from being seen had many calling him a recluse, but he said he never disappeared, People magazine reported.

Simmons said he answered “100 emails daily” and called those in need, especially people who have cancer after he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

“So many people have cancer. I call them, I sing to them. ‘You’re gonna get through this. you just have to belive that,’” he said.

He also would reach out on Facebook and YouTube to connect with fans, sending them messages of encouragement.

He also he would always be the a court jester, because when he was bullied for being overweight as a child “humor becomes your defense,” he told People.

While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ reported that Simmons fell in his bathroom on Friday night, law enforcement officials said, but that he didn’t want to go to the hospital despite the urging from his housekeeper, because he wanted to stay home for his birthday. He turned 76 on Friday.

The gossip site said that Simmons felt dizzy before he fell. The housekeeper helped him go to bed Friday night. The next morning at about 10 a.m. she found him unresponsive next to his bed, on the floor, TMZ reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2024 Cox Media Group