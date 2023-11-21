Israel-Hamas agreement: Qatari-mediated deal may soon be reached for hostage release

A deal that was mediated by Qatar between Israel and Hamas may mean a temporary stoppage of fighting while hostages from Israel and taken by Hamas are released.

The agreement would see the release of 50 women and children who are being held hostage while Israel would release three Palestinian prisoners for every civilian freed, CNN reported.

If agreed to, the release would start Thursday or Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Fighting would stop for four to five days as the hostages are released and the prisoners are exchanged.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war will not stop after the exchange is complete, the AP reported.

More aid may also flow into the Gaza Strip - upwards of 400 trucks a day once logistics are hammered out, CNN reported. Prior to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, approximately 455 trucks were permitted into the territory daily, the United Nations said.

Not all agreed with the deal.

Religious Zionism Party in Israel said the “deal is bad,” adding that the only way to secure the hostages’ freedom was by the use of military might.

While the discussions over the deal occurred, fighting did not stop on Tuesday with Israeli troops fighting against Palestinian militants in a refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals that are packed with patients and are functioning as shelters for displaced families, the AP reported.

Over the past six weeks, there have been 12,000 people killed and 1.7 million people have been displaced, the AP reported.

