Keep them on? TSA testing new shoe policy, reports say

Changes may be afoot at airport security checkpoints in the near future.

It appears that the Transportation Security Administration will allow passengers at some airports to keep their shoes on when going through security, The New York Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal said nothing has been officially announced, but a former TSA officer, Caleb Harmon-Marshall, who runs the travel newsletter Gate Access, said the agency has done a soft launch and that he has seen a memo briefing employees.

The memo states that if a person sets off a scanner, then they will have to remove their shoes for additional screening, ABC News reported. Two unidentified sources told ABC News that the plan was to keep shoes on starting Sunday.

An unnamed senior government official told NBC News that the change will be allowed at selected airports.

Unnamed sources told CBS News that the policy change will be phased in starting at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport (Greensboro, North Carolina).

Reporters from CBS News said they also saw passengers at Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday not having to take off their shoes.

The TSA officially said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, “TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”

Travelers who pass through TSA security checkpoints have been required to remove their shoes since 2006, five years after Richard Reid tried to set off an explosive that was concealed in his shoe.

Until now, if you wanted to keep your shoes on, you could sign up for the TSA PreCheck program, which offered expedited security screening for five years for less than $80.

You can also keep them on if you are 75 years old or older, or under the age of 12, The Wall Street Journal said.

Airports in the European Union, Dubai and Singapore do not require most passengers to remove their shoes, Bloomberg reported.

