Meet the new Beatles: Actors announced for Fab Four biopics

The actors for the four Beatles biopics, set for an April 2028 release, were announced on Monday by Sony Pictures at the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show in Las Vegas. The movies, which will be told from the perspective of each member of The Beatles, will be directed by Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes.

Meet the (new) Beatles.

Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will star as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will play the role of George Harrison.

Mendes, who won an Oscar for directing “American Beauty” and also received a nomination as Best Director for “1917,″ appeared on stage with the cast members. The four men bowed in the style that The Beatles made famous during their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964.

Mendes said all four films will be the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles – we’re making four,” Mendes told the audience. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

“I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years until I finally gave up,” he said, adding that the “story was too big for one film.”

“There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation,” Mendes added. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

Dickinson, Mescal, Keoghan and Quinn quoted a passage from The Beatles’ 1967 song, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”: “It’s wonderful to be here, it’s certainly a thrill, you’re such a lovely audience, we’d like to take you home with us.”

Only two members survive: McCartney and Starr; both have given their blessings to the project, along with family members of the other two band members. Lennon was murdered in December 1980, while Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

