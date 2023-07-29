Trending

Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mega Millions The Mega Millions has reached the billions for the fifth time in the game's history. (youngvet/Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.05 billion after there was no big winner in Friday night’s drawing.

The numbers drawn for the $940 million grand prize were 5-10-28-52-63 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion which will be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, according to Mega Millions.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
  • $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
  • $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
  • $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
  • $910 million (estimated) -- July 28, 2023
  • $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
  • $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
  • $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
  • $536 million -- July 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
  • $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)

