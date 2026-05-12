Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy stable after being shot at concert

LAUREL, Miss. — University of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was in stable condition after he was shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday, the school announced.

Hardy, 20, a junior from Oma, Mississippi, underwent surgery at a Hattiesburg hospital, ESPN reported.

Hardy led the Southeastern Conference with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune. He was a first-team All-SEC selection last season, ESPN reported.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Kamakazie Biker Club, according to the Laurel Leader-Call. The outdoor concert was ending when shots rang out.

“There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers,” Laurel Police Department Sgt. Macon Davis said. “It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end.”

A statement from Mizzou Athletics on Ahmad Hardy pic.twitter.com/BnkcDIDSn7 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 11, 2026

Police said that Hardy was shot in his upper leg, WJTV reported. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Three 19-year-old suspects from Laurel were detained for questioning by police, the Leader-Call reported. Landice Magee, Jyon Sibley and Alvin Peyton were confirmed as suspects in the shooting, according to the newspaper.

In a statement, Missouri officials said that Hardy “is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.”

“We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support,” the statement read. “A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

According to The Associated Press, Hardy was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s top running back. His rushing totals last season ranked second among all Bowl Subdivision players.

Cam Cook of Jacksonville State was No. 1 with 1,659 rushing yards.

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