Mitch McConnell appears to freeze for second time during news conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have frozen Wednesday during a news briefing.

>> Read more trending news

McConnell, 81, appeared to freeze briefly and was not able to answer a reporter’s question during an event Wednesday in Kentucky, according to The Associated Press. It is the second similar episode he had over the last few weeks with the last one that happened in Washington.

McConnell was taking questions from reporters when he was asked a question about running for re-election in 2026, according to The New York Times. McConnell started to answer the question and stopped speaking abruptly. He appeared to be motionless.

An aide then approached him to see if he heard the question and he said “Yes,” but according to the newspaper, he appeared unable to continue speaking or moving.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds on Wednesday while speaking with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky.



The incident is similar to an episode McConnell experienced at the US Capitol late last month. https://t.co/Y7Aq1XPeEQ pic.twitter.com/2ipgVnnUgX — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2023

“I’m sorry you all, we’re gonna need a minute,” the aide told reporters, according to CNN. After the aide and members of his detail spoke, McConnell turned back to the reporters to see if any other reporters had any questions and if they could speak louder.

A spokesperson for McConnell told CNN that he “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” His aide said that McConnell will likely be “consulting with a physician” before the next event.

The incident at the US Capitol at the end of July and this latest incident has raised questions about his future in the Senate, according to CNN.

In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and a rib fracture when he tripped and fell at a hotel in Washington, D.C. He underwent physical therapy for weeks before returning to work in the Senate in mid-April, Bloomberg News reported.