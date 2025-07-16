Mother says hotel won’t refund her after family slept on soiled mattress

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A woman traveling with her children said that her family slept on a soiled mattress, and when she complained to hotel staff, she said the hotel would not refund her for the stay.

Marian Hamilton spoke with WSB, explaining that she and her three children were staying at a Georgia Comfort Inn and Suites.

She said she did not notice the stained mattress in their room until the morning of July 6, the day the family checked out.

Hamilton said there was an “unusual substance” soaked into the mattress and that there was something splattered on the curtains and the wall.

“It’s just gross. It’s just hazardous,” she told WSB.

“They think just putting a sheet on the bed is enough,” she said, and said there was no mattress cover on the bed when she was in the room.

But when she told hotel staff about the substance, the manager refused to refund her the cost, saying that she had used the room, accusing her of trying to get a free stay, something Hamilton denies.

“That was by no means what I was trying to do,” Hamilton told WSB.

WSB was permitted to examine the bed and found a new fitted mattress cover on it, which hotel workers said they could not remove.

The hotel manager told WSB that because Hamilton booked the room through a third party and selected the option to pay at the hotel, they could not process a refund.

The management added that if Hamilton had brought the issue to their attention before checkout, they would have moved her to a different room.

The hotel offered a discount for a future stay, which Hamilton declined.

