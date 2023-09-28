Must have? Costco sells 1-ounce gold bars

Mega packs of toilet paper, check. Massive jars of mayonnaise, check. A bag of dog food you can barely lift into your cart, check. Gold bars, double check.

Costco’s latest must-have item is a 1-ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan bars, CNBC reported.

There is also a gold bar from Rand Refinery, The Hill reported.

Reading the listings, each bar is numbered, no matter which one you buy. Both are 25k or 999.9 pure gold.

The actual costs of the opulent items are hidden unless you’re a Costco member, and if you search the site, it may not come up in the results. CNBC reported that they were selling for about $1,900 if you can get them.

The price of gold as of Thursday morning was $1,890.90, according to Nasdaq.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti confirmed that the company is selling the bars but can’t keep them in stock.

“I’ve gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we’ve been selling 1-ounce gold bars,” Galanti said during a recent earnings call. “Yes, but when we load them on the site, they’re typically gone within a few hours, and we limit two per member.”

If you can get one, the bars will be shipped by air via UPS. The package is also insured and should be in your hands within two to three days.