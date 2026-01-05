One in custody after incident at Ohio home of JD Vance

CINCINNATI — A person is in custody after an incident at the home of Vice President JD Vance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Someone broke into the home early Monday morning, WCPO reported. The news station said there were several windows that appeared to be broken.

In a statement to ABC News, the U.S. Secret Service said, “An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

The Secret Service said the incident happened just after midnight and that no one was home at the time. The second family was not in Ohio, The Washington Post reported.

The Secret Service is coordinating with local police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It is not known if Vance or his family were targeted, CNN reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group