Recall alert: 143K Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs recalled over rearview camera issue

Hyundai has recalled 143,472 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrids because of a problem with the vehicles’ rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the cameras in some 2024 and 2025 Santa Fe SUVs may not have been installed correctly, which can damage the wiring harness and cause the camera to be blank.

Dealers will replace the camera and move the harness for free.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be alerted by mail after Jan. 19, but can contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 288.

©2025 Cox Media Group