Recall alert: 16K bottles of Woolite Delicates detergent recalled for bacterial contamination

More than 16,000 bottles of liquid detergent sold on Amazon have been recalled after bacteria was found.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recall affects 50 fluid-ounce bottles of Woolite Delicates detergent because it could contain Pseudomonas oleovarans and other strains of the bacteria.

Pseudomonas oleovarans can be found in soil and water and can give someone with weakened immune systems or external medical devices a serious infection which could necessitate medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body via the eyes or a cut in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected, the CPSC said.

The recalled Woolite has lot codes S24364, S24365 or S24366. if you have the recalled product you should write “Recalled” and your name on the back of the bottle and take a photo of it showing the UPC and lot code.

Then email the image to Reckitt for a refund. Once you receive the refund you should throw the bottle of detergent away with the remaining liquid still inside.

It was sold via Amazon in January for between $14 and $17.

For more information, call Reckitt at 800-228-4722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or contact the company by email or online.

