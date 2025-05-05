Recall alert: 289K Ford vehicles recalled in two separate NHTSA campaigns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced two separate recalls accounting for 289,618 Ford vehicles.

The first recall involves 160,729 trucks and SUVs.

The NHTSA said that the rearview cameras in some 2015 F-250, F-350, F-450, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and MKC vehicles have printed circuit boards that can become damaged, resulting in a blank or distorted image.

Dealers will replace the camera for free.

Owners should be receiving letters this week alerting them of the issue, but they can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The internal number for this recall is 25S42 and it expands a previous recall from 2022.

The second recall affects 128,889 Ford Broncos from the 2022 and 2023 model years, the NHTSA said.

This time, the 360-degree view camera may not display an image when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will also replace cameras for this recall for free, and again, owners should receive letters this week alerting them to the issue.

They can call Fort at the same phone number as above. The internal recall number is 23S48 and it expands on a previous recall from 2023, the NHTSA said.

©2025 Cox Media Group