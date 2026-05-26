Recall alert: 43K Toyota Tundras recalled due to debris in engine

Debris in the engines is forcing the recall of 43,566 Toyota Tundras, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

The trucks have the V35A engine and were from the 2024 model year.

The NHTSA said the debris came from the manufacturing process and could cause a main bearing to fail, resulting in the engine stalling.

A repair is under development.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 6 but can call Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 25TB14 and 25TA14.

The new recall issued this month expands two previous NHTSA recalls — 24V381 and 25V767.

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