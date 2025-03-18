Recall alert: 73K child car seats recalled

Parents with children still in car seats will want to check them. More than 73,000 children’s car seats have been recalled according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dorel Juvenile Group recalled 73,144 car seats because they had an installation label with the incorrect height range.

The following car seats were recalled:

Safety 1st Comfort Ride 3-in-1 Harness Booster, model numbers: BC159GKO, BC159HAA, BC159HBE, BC159HBED or BC159HBH and made between Feb. 28, 2023, and March 7, 2025.

Safety 1st Boost & Go 3-in-1 Harness Booster, model numbers: BC163HAS or BC163HAY and made between May 30, 2023, and March 7, 2025

Safety 1st Boost & Go Essential 3-in-1 Harness Booster, model numbers: BC181HFW, BC181HFWD or BC181HGW and made between Jan. 29, 2024, and March 7, 2025.

Disney Baby MagicSquad 3-in-1 Harness Booster, model numbers: BC167GNT or BC167GNU and made between July 17. 2023, and March 7, 2025.

"The height range incorrectly stated on the forward-facing installation label of each affected product states 43-57 in. (110.1-144.8 cm) and the height range correctly stated in the instruction manual says 34-49 in. (87-125 cm)," the NHTSA said.

If a child is taller than 49 inches and is strapped in using the harness system during a crash, the child could be injured.

If you have the recalled child seat systems, contact Dorel for a new label.

For more information, you can call Dorel at 877-657-9546 or email the company.

