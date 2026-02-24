Recall alert: Ford recalls 412K Explorer SUVs over suspension issue

Ford Motor Company has recalled more than 412,000 Explorers because of an issue with the SUVs’ rear suspension.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the issue focuses on the rear suspension toe links that may fracture.

The recall covers some 2017 to 2019 Explorers.

The current recall, 26V101000, expands a previous one, 21V537.

Dealers will replace the toe links for free, with owners getting letters alerting them to the problem after March 9, the NHTSA said.

You can also call Ford Customer Service at 866-436-7332 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 26S08.

Vehicle owners can also search their SUV’s vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website as of Feb. 25.

