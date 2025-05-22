Recall alert: Macy’s recalls Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas

Macy’s has recalled more than 16,000 infant footed pajamas because they could hurt a child.

The elastic on the Holiday Lane pajama ankles can be too tight and restrict blood flow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months, exclusively at Macy’s.

They came in several styles with the PID/Style number found on the care instruction tag:

Merry Mix It, PID/Style 100189404

Family Plaid, PID/Style 100191005

Winterton Plaid, PID/Style 100189223

Star, PID/Style 100196695

Floral, PID/Style 100180930

The pajamas were sold at Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage and online from March 2024 through January 2025 for about $27.

The CPSC said if you have the pajamas, you should not use them and contact Macy’s for a refund. You should not return them to stores. Instead, you will need to fill out a recall form, and then you will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the pajamas for free. Once they are returned, you will receive a check for $26.60 as a refund.

For more information, contact Macy’s by phone at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

