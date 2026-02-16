Recall alert: Nearly 650K pounds of tater tots recalled due to potential plastic contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the Class II recall of tater tots made by McCain Foods.

Two brands are part of the recall: Ore-Ida and Sonic. The tater tots were not for typical consumer purchase, but were instead packaged for food service customers.

The FDA said that 21,557 cases, each holding 30 pounds of Ore-Ida Tater Tots, were recalled. The cases held six 5lb. clear bags. The UPC on the case was 1 00 72714 00215 8 with the following batch codes: 1005475084, 1005476076, 1005477012 and 1005498350, along with best if used by dates of E 20271006, E 20271007, E 20271008 or E 20271103

As for the Sonic-branded tater tots, 67 cases, each holding 30 pounds, were recalled.

The cases also held six 5lb. clear bags. The UPC was 0 00 72714 00543 5. They had batch code 1005486334.

The tater tots were recalled because they may have small, hard plastic fragments in them, the FDA said.

They were distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The recall was initiated on Jan. 12 but was classified on Feb. 10.

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

©2026 Cox Media Group