Recall alert: Prime Food Processing issues recall of dried croaker fish over bacteria concerns

NEW YORK — A New York City-based company is recalling its dried croaker fish product because it was not properly eviscerated as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a company announcement posted to the FDA website, Prime Food Processing LLC, of Brooklyn, said the product was being recalled.

Fish that are not properly eviscerated may retain internal organs that can house harmful bacteria or toxins that potentially could pose a health risk to consumers, the FDA said.

Here is the item number for the product, which was wrapped in clear packaging with green trim:

Item #AF1410 – Dried Croaker Fish- with an expiration date of Dec. 28, 2027.

The product was distributed to 19 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Routine testing by the New York Department of Agriculture identified the issue, the FDA news release stated. The product was selected and sent for regulatory testing, and a subsequent inspection determined that the issue originated from an imported product manufactured in Vietnam.

No illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the product have been reported.

Customers who bought the products should return them to the point of sale with the uneaten fish to receive a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

