Recall alert: Supplements sold online nationally recalled over salmonella concerns

A New York-based company is expanding its recall of some of its vitamin products due to potential contamination with salmonella.

According to a news release from the U.S Food and Drug Administration, Total Nutrition Inc., of Deer Park, announced that it was expanding its recall of TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules.

The company originally issued a recall on May 27.

The recalled supplements were distributed nationally through the online platforms of Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the company’s websites, tnvitamins.com and doctorspride.com.

Total Nutrition Inc. Expands Recall of TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules Because of Possible Health Risk Following Further Supply Chain Review https://t.co/xbwVAZa7So pic.twitter.com/y3mj2UZ2B3 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 12, 2026

The products are packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth, white caps and contain 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder.

Here are the products affected by the expanded recall:

TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg (120 capsules): Lot numbers and corresponding expiration dates: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027; 2512-304 Exp. 02/2028; Lot: 2793 Exp. 02/2028; and Lot: 2748 Exp. 07/2027

Lot numbers and corresponding expiration dates: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027; 2512-304 Exp. 02/2028; Lot: 2793 Exp. 02/2028; and Lot: 2748 Exp. 07/2027 Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg (120 capsules): Lot numbers and corresponding expiration dates: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027 and 2748 Exp. 07/2027.

The lot numbers are printed on the bottom of the bottles.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after the agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have been implicated in an ongoing investigation associated with moringa-containing dietary supplement products.

According to the notice on the FDA site, Total Nutrition Inc. has ceased distribution and sale of the recalled product and has initiated removal orders across all applicable sales and fulfillment channels while federal agencies continue their investigations.

According to the FDA, the expanded recall was sparked by a supply chain traceability review. It identified a common raw material from Lot 2507199 or 2512-304, one of the original recalled lots.

Customers who have bought the recalled products have been advised to throw them away immediately.

Consumers may request a refund by contacting TNVitamins at customerservice@tnvitamins.com. The customer should provide their name. order number and a photo of the product with lot codes in question.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause to our customers,” TNVitamins said in a statement. “TNVitamins is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.”

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