Search continues in Grenada for missing tourist Elizabeth Waddell

The family of Elizabeth Waddell, who went missing while vacationing in the Caribbean, does not believe there was foul play involved in her disappearance.

Cailen Waddell, Elizabeth Waddell’s husband, said in a statement, according to CBS News, “After careful and thoughtful consultation with family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada, I join authorities in believing there was no foul play.”

He continued, “Liz was last seen swimming in the ocean near Grand Anse, around 5:30 PM, far from shore. She communicated her confidence in her swimming and location, as well as the beauty of the island.”

Witnesses, according to Cailen Waddell, said they saw her around 5:30 p.m. on July 22, after she had been seen on security video swimming near Grand Anse Beach around noon that same day, CBS News reported.

The witnesses said she was further from shore when they interacted with her about four hours after the video was recorded.

Elizabeth Waddell is from North Carolina and was in Grenada with a friend for a three-week vacation. They were staying at an Airbnb and didn’t return as expected. When her friend went to look for her, all that was found was a towel.

Police said they also recovered Elizabeth Waddell’s cellphone or other belongings when asked by a reporter, USA Today reported.

Members of the Royal Grenada Police Force, divers and members of the local community have been searching for Elizabeth Waddell, WSOC reported.

Cailen Waddell is also in Grenada to assist in the search for his wife, USA Today reported.

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